Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Something interesting cooking in the show, all thanks to Shehnaaz and Paras

03 Mar 2020 04:01 PM

MUMBAI: Colors' show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will be high on entertainment in the upcoming episode. We already informed you how Jay Bhanushali and Mahi Vij enter the house to support Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra.

In the upcoming episode, as a part of the task, Shehnaaz and Paras ask the contestants to cook their favourite dishes as demanded by them. Now, this was really interesting. 

Shehnaaz are Paras seem to be sitting in a separate room where they call up the contestants and just like we order food at home, they look at the menu and order their favourite food. 

While first Shehnaaz asks Mayank Agnihotri to make Dosa and Virgin Mojito, later she asks Rohanpreet to make a sandwich. Both try their best to make the dishes as per Shehnaaz's demand. While Mayank terribly fails, Jay and Shehbaaz take a hilarious dig at him. 

On the other hand, Paras asks Jasleen Matharu to make Honey Chilly Potatoes and Sanjana Galrani to make noodles. Jasleen and Heena both face a tough time to cook but try their best. 

It will be interesting to see whose food tastes the best and who wins the task. 

