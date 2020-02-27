Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Suitors enjoy a fun day with Shehnaaz and Paras in a pool party

MUMBAI: Colors' show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has witnessed many high and low moments. While the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to impress Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill, they are also testing them every minute.

And now, in the upcoming episode, we will see how a pool party is organized and everyone gets into a chilled-out party mode. The female suitors don sexy bikinis and enjoy the party, while the male suitors too flaunt their svelte physique.

Shehnaaz looks cute as a button as she is dressed up in a cute pink pyjama suit. She dances her heart out with the contestants.

While everyone is going great, it will be interesting to see if all this was just for fun or is there any task hidden in this party.

What do you think? Tell us in the comments.