Mujhse Shaadi Karoge : When Jhasleen called Ankita fake

MUMBAI: Post the finale of Bigg Boss where all the contestants would like to take a break and rest, Shehnaaz and Paras seems to have different plans. They both will be seen on a news show Mujse Shaadi Karoge where they will find prospective grooms and bride for themselves.

Now since the show went on air, `the fans are linking the show and have demanded the show to be banned, as they can’t see Shehnaaz with anyone else except for Siddarth.

Now as per the latest promo you can see how Paras gave a task to Jhasleen where she had to burst a ballon and tell one negative point of the rest of the contestants.

When it came to Ankita the singer said that she needs to change her fake behaviour and to stop acting like a tipical bahu, and by crying and complaining nothing will work in her favour if she continues to behave like this.

Post this task, it seems that Ankita will have a break down, and she the contestants will be seen counselling her.

Check out the video below :