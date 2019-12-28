Mukesh Khanna launches Shaktimaan Institute of Acting for Film and Television in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Popular Film and TV Actor Mukesh Khanna launched Shaktimaan Institute of Acting for Film and Television in Mumbai in association with K H Entertainment . The acting school will be in Four Bunglow MHADA , Andheri West .

This acting school will be managed by Anil Kumar Aryan , Rahul Mishra, Manmeet Grewal, Suraj Roy and Ravi kumar . The main moto of this acting school is to train young talent . Mukesh Khanna will visit regularly to meet the students . This Acting School provides 4 months comprehensive Diploma Course for aspiring & professional actor.

The course content includes Acting, Movement, Voice, Diction and Speech and also allied courses like Dance, Action, Yoga, Health and Fitness under the supervision of some of the best in the business. The course also includes practical in front of the camera which is used for analytical proposes as well as serves as showcase for presentation to producers.