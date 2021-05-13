Mukesh Khanna’s sister passes away after recovering from COVID-19

MUMBAI: Mukesh Khanna is a renowned actor. Recently, there were rumours that suggested he is no more. The actor who became a household name after featuring in the Shaktiman series was reported to be dead. Later, Mukesh Khanna rubbished all rumours and clarified that he is absolutely fine and healthy. However, on Wednesday, Mukesh Khanna took to his Instagram account to inform everyone about his sister Kamal Kapoor’s demise. He mentioned his sister passed away after recovering from COVID-19. She succumbed to lung congestion.

Taking to Instagram, Mukesh Khanna penned a long caption in Hindi, expressing grief over his sister’s demise. His sister passed away in Delhi after recovering from the deadly virus in 12 days, mentioned Mukesh Khanna. The actor said in his post’s caption how he struggled for hours to clarify rumours around his death, however, he had no idea that an ominous truth was upon him. Mukesh Khanna mentioned his entire family is in deep state of shock since his sister’s demise. On Instagram, Mukesh Khanna wrote, "कल घंटो मैं मेरी मौत की झूठी ख़बर का सच बताने का संघर्ष करता रहा। लेकिन मुझे पता नहीं था कि एक भयंकर सच मेरे ऊपर मँडरा रहा है।आज मेरी इकलौती बड़ी बहन कमल कपूर का दिल्ली में निधन हो गय, उनके निधन से काफी मर्माहत हूँ ,हम सब परिवार सकते में आ गये हैं । १२ दिन में कोविड को हराने के बाद लंग्स के कंजेस्चन से वो हार गई। पता नहीं ऊपर वाला क्या हिसाब किताब कर रहा है। सचमुच मैं पहली बार ज़िंदगी में हिल गया हूँ। अश्रुपूरित नमन,भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि।।"

Meanwhile, reacting to his death hoax, Mukesh Khanna had told ETimes, “I am fed up, literally fed up. I don't know what to say or do to rumour mongers who are out on such futile exercises which cause only fear, chaos and anxiety."

