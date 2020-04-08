Mukesh Khanna shades Tiger Shroff

MUMBAI: Shaktimaan is said to be India’s first superhero show and has managed to win hearts for years now. The show has been a part of many people’s childhood. The show featured Mukesh Khanna as Shaktimaan. With the actor in the process of reviving the show, he shaded Baaghi 3 star Tiger Shroff as fans suggest his name for modern-day Shaktimaan.

Just recently, reports of Mukesh Khanna reviving the show Shaktimaan has been hitting headlines. Soon later, fans suggested the actor with popular names who can play the role of the superhero in the upcoming new version of the show. One of the names suggested by fans was of Baaghi 3 actor Tiger Shroff who is known for his action-packed films. However, Mukesh Khanna is not convinced with the opinion of fans. Talking about Tiger Shroff playing the role of Shaktimaan, Khanna mentioned that he feels the Baaghi 3 actor does not have a spiritual face.

Speaking with Mumbai Mirror, Mukesh Khanna added, 'It's not the action that made Shaktimaan popular. It was because of his superpowers, messages and values of life.'

