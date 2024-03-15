Mukta Arts' first television show 'Jaanaki' tops TRP charts with a whopping 2.95 points, Subhash Ghai congratulates the team

Jaanaki

MUMBAI : Subhah Ghai, known for his remarkable milestones and iconic movies like 'Pardes,' 'Ram Lakhan,' 'Taal,' 'Vishwanath,' 'Karz,' has now added another feather to his illustrious cap. His production company's maiden television show 'Jaanaki' has clocked a whopping TRP of 2.95 last week.

The television show currently airs on DD National and has been winning hearts for its empowering storyline. Subhash Ghai took to Instagram and shared, "TOP TRP MATTERS in TELEVISION BUSINESS . MY Congratulations to talented team of #MUKTA ARTS for “ JAANAKI - our TV  SERIAL ‘ at #DOOR DARSHAN NATIONAL CHANEL for Achieving the highest TRP of 2.95 last week n remaining a top show till date.   A story of a daughter facing challenges of life is being watched by millions from rural to urban viewers all over - That’s good news.Keep it up- . Team mukta arts @ddnational @ddnews_official @mib_india @pbns.india @muktaartsltd @whistling_woods @muktaa2cinemas @rahul77"
 

