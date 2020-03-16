Mukta Dhond teases fans with a cryptic still from 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo'!

MUMBAI: Star Plus is gearing up to launch its much anticipated show 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo'. The story revolves around a young and naturally talented athlete 'Rajjo', played by Internet sensation Celesti Bairagey. Her chance encounter with 'Arjun', Rajveer Singh's character, sets off a chain of events bound to capture the hearts of audience. Mukta Dhond teases the fans on Instagram with a still of Rajveer and Celesti in action.

'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo', headed by Mukta Dhond, will soon make its way onto our television screens. The chemistry between Celesti Bairagey and Rajveer Singh is palpable through this one still. So, it will be intriguing for the fans and viewers to actually witness them bring the heat up on our television screens. This still is captured by the show's creator Mukta Dhond, and she posts it on her social media asking the fans to guess Rajveer Singh's character, Arjun's profession. Mukta Dhond challenges the viewers with this puzzle and it seems that fans are going wild with their theories!

Produced by Bits and Bots Media, 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo' is a show where we get to see the complicated story of a young, spirited girl who is naturally gifted at athletics but has no clue to her past. In these circumstances, she encounters a reluctant 'hero', and seeks shelter from a tragedy which shook her entire life. What do you think is Arjun's profession? Could it be Bodybuilding, a Bodyguard, or a CEO of a company with something to hide? Let the guessing games begin!

To find out his actual profession, tune in to 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo' on 22nd August, every Monday to Saturday at 7 pm, only on Star Plus!