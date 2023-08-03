Mumbai Celebrates Holi Invasion with Top Celebrities, Music, and Colorful Ambiance

MUMBAI: India - The city witnessed the ultimate Holi celebration on March 7, 2023 as Anand Mishra, Mansion Nightclub, and PINNACLE Celebrity management hosted the most awaited Holi party of the year - Holi Invasion. The event featured an impressive lineup of popular celebrities including Tanya Sharma, Kanchi Singh, Joyita Chatterjee, Abhay Vakil, Shaan Shashank Mishra Aradhana Sharma, Avinash Sachdeva, Sneha Jain, Roopal Tyagi, Priya Paramita Paul, Rishina Kandhari, Karishma Sawant, Akshit Sukhija, Hansa Singh, Sonu Chandrapal, Ekta Sharma, Nibeditaa Paal, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Akash Choudhary, Smriti Khanna, Nausheen Ali Sardar, Raymon Singh, Reyaansh Vir Chadha, Afreen Rahat, and Kashish Thakur, Vishal Aditya Singh, Surbhi Jyoti, Aryamann Seth, Leena Jumani, Akanksha Singh, Arshi Khan, Deepshikha Nagpal, Shivam Sharma, Hindustani Bhau, Aslam Shaikh, Shipra Goyal and Babbu Maan.

The partygoers were treated to an unforgettable experience as they indulged in the festive spirit of Holi. The electrifying music and amazing performances by the artists kept the crowd entertained throughout the event. The ambiance was filled with colors and excitement, making it a truly memorable celebration.

Speaking about the event, Anand Mishra, the host of Holi Invasion, said, "We're delighted to have hosted such an amazing Holi party in the city. It was great to see so many people come together to celebrate the festival of colors. The energy and enthusiasm of the crowd were infectious, and we're thrilled to have made this event a success."

Santosh Gupta adds, "The response to the event was fantastic. Lot of industry pals turned up and had a blast"