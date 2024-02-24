Mumbai Heroes emerge victorious in the inaugural match of Celebrity Cricket League 10

Led by Riteish Deshmukh, Mumbai Heroes win against Kerala Strikers by 8 runs
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/24/2024 - 09:36
Mumbai Heroes

MUMBAI: Celebrity Cricket League made a power packed kickstart today at Sharjah, Dubai with a nail biting match between Mumbai Heroes and Kerala Strikers streaming live on JioCinema. Mumbai Heroes won the toss and chose to bat first. In the first innings Kerala strikers gained a lead of 8 runs chasing a target of 76 runs. In their second innings, Mumbai Heroes scored a victorious 100 runs with leading efforts from Sharad Kelkar and Navdeep, giving Kerela Strikers a massive target of 92 runs in 10 overs.

The inaugural match of the league was also a star studded affair with the likes of Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Suniel Shetty, Kiccha Sudeep, Daggubati Vekatesh and Sohail Khan registering their attendance and being witnesses to Mumbai Striker’s first win of Celebrity Cricket League 2024. 

Salman Khan in an interview on JioCinema during the inaugural match shared, “When we started in the first year, I never thought that we will see 10 years. The simple reason was that they were not competing against each other. Our Mumbai team was not competing but the south teams were so competitive and then Bhojpuri came in and then Kolkata came in and we had no choice but to compete with them. Even though we haven't won the championship, there will be a time. I hope it is this time because our boys have been working really hard. They shoot and then they train and then they get injured and then they go back to shoots. At home for us it is like World Cup or IPL because Sohail is here and dad watches it so all the matches that are played, we watch them quite seriously. Dad gets really upset when he sees that our team has messed up. We watch this very seriously and also take it very seriously.”

Stay tuned on JioCinema for the double bonanza tomorrow as Bhojpuri Dabbangs compete against Telugu Warriors at 2:00 PM followed by Karnataka Bulldozers playing against Mumbai Heroes at 6:30 PM

Mumbai Heroes Riteish Deshmukh Kerala Strikers Sharjah Dubai Celebrity Cricket League Salman Khan Bobby Deol Suniel Shetty Kiccha Sudeep Daggubati Vekatesh Sohail Khan Instagram TellyChakkar
