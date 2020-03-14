Mumbai police graces Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: Television’s most popular and top-rated projects ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ has witnessed rally of stars gracing the show.

Kapil Sharma and his team have always managed to leave audiences in splits with their humour, gags, and unlimited entertainment. No doubt the team works real hard to bring best show to the viewers.

We have seen galaxy of Bollywood stars gracing the show. However, this time the show witnessed personalities who deserve our greatest respect. They are the the honorable Mumbai police who attended the show.

Kapil Sharma was happy to have them on the sets. He shared a picture on his Instagram profile where he is seen posing along with the Mumbai police looking all happy. He thanked them and said it was a delight to make all of them laugh.

He wrote, “Thank u so much for coming n making our show more special with ur presence.”

Take a look!