News

Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani's fans UPSET with their BREAK-UP news; hope the rumours are UNTRUE

The news of their break-up has come as a shock to their fans. Most of them couldn’t believe that they parted ways while others are being hopeful that the news about the same turns out to be untrue.

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
16 Apr 2020 02:25 PM

MUMBAI: The nation woke up to the sad news of Television actors Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi’s break-up. The couple dated for almost six years and were every bit of compatible. The fans lovingly shipped them as #AshVik and loved their chemistry. Rithvik and Asha also lifted the Nach Baliye trophy. The duo met on the sets of Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta wherein they essayed the roles of love birds Arjun and Purvi. After a while, their reel-life romance transmitted into real life as well.

The news of their break-up has come as a shock to their fans. Most of them couldn’t believe that they parted ways while others are being hopeful that the news about the same turns out to be untrue.  

Have a look at these tweets by fans:

 

Post Raqesh Bapat-Ridhi Dogra and Aamir Ali- Sanjeeda Shaikh, AshVik’s break-up have come as shock not only to the fans but also to the industry.

What are your views on their breakup? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags Asha Negi Rithvik Dhanjani Aamir Ali Sanjeeda Shaikh Raqesh Bapat Ridhi Dogra BREAKUP TellyChakkar
loading...
loading...

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Mika and Chahatt Khanna get romantic for...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here