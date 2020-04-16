Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani's fans UPSET with their BREAK-UP news; hope the rumours are UNTRUE

MUMBAI: The nation woke up to the sad news of Television actors Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi’s break-up. The couple dated for almost six years and were every bit of compatible. The fans lovingly shipped them as #AshVik and loved their chemistry. Rithvik and Asha also lifted the Nach Baliye trophy. The duo met on the sets of Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta wherein they essayed the roles of love birds Arjun and Purvi. After a while, their reel-life romance transmitted into real life as well.

The news of their break-up has come as a shock to their fans. Most of them couldn’t believe that they parted ways while others are being hopeful that the news about the same turns out to be untrue.

Have a look at these tweets by fans:

Post Raqesh Bapat-Ridhi Dogra and Aamir Ali- Sanjeeda Shaikh, AshVik’s break-up have come as shock not only to the fans but also to the industry.

