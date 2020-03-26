MumbaiLockdown: Parth Samthaan's BEST FRIEND for the next 21 days is...

MUMBAI: Coronovirus has affected the lives of all human beings globally.

With newer restrictions being enforced and more and more people being advised to stay as close to home as possible, you’re probably already confined to the walls of your home. With the pandemic, the entire entertainment fraternity has being asked to stay indoors and actors are making the most of their time doing the things which they otherwise would not get the time too.

As for Mumbai, the government has announced a lockdown of 21 days and along with the common folks, even the actors are self-quarantined. They are at home and are engaging in doing all the things they would otherwise would not get the time to do. This includes cooking, reading or watching their favourite webseries. And for actor Parth Samthaan, looks like he has found a friend in his play station for the next 21 days!

Parth took to social media and posted: Hey PS (Playstation) be my best friend for the next 21 days ? #homequarantine #stayhome #staysafe

Pic : @chrisrathore.photo

Take a look:

Way to go Parth? How are you making your quarantine period productive?