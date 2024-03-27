Munawar Faruqi, Bassi and others are not stand-up artists, cannot understand REAL COMEDY: Sunil Pal - EXCLUSIVE

Recently, Sunil slammed Kapil Sharma’s Netflix show by calling derogatory words. Sunil feels that the quality of stand-up is going down the drain. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he opened up on what he feels about stand-up comedy these days.
Munawar Faruqi, Bassi

MUMBAI: Sunil Pal is a comedian, actor and voice actor. The man needs no introduction as he is well known for his stint in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and later in a plethora of stand-up comedy televised shows and numerous Hindi movies.

Recently, Sunil slammed Kapil Sharma’s Netflix show by calling derogatory words. Sunil feels that the quality of stand-up is going down the drain. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he opened up on what he feels about stand-up comedy these days. (Also Read: EXPLOSIVE! Sunil Pal accuses Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui of making VULGAR jokes; the latter REACTS )

Sunil shares “We feel that the stage is our temple and our work is worship. We feel that it is because of our audience that we our earning our livelihood. But these days what we are seeing is completely vague. That is the reason I term this as terrorism. Because just like terrorists, these people are spreading negativity, inflicting mud on our value system and the youth today which is so literate, they are degrading them.”

He went on to mention that comedians like Munawar Faruqui and Bassi should not be termed as one as they are just abusive in nature and do not understand real comedy.

The way stand-ups are held using so much of abusive language, I feel that if I get a building’s watchman drunk, he will make better jokes than them! I won’t be able to say such words even when I am given Rs. 100 crores. These days that is the reason shows have gone down. It is because of these people that when genuine artists perform, we have to bear the brunt of it where village heads and common men approach us and request not to use any inappropriate words as they are sitting with family.” (Also Read: Latest Update! Shailesh Lodha, Ahsaan Qureshi, Sunil Pal pay tribute to Raju Srivastava through a special show)

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below!

