Munawar Faruqui all set to make his acting debut, unveils the official teaser of his web series ‘First Copy’

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/11/2024 - 15:20
Munawar Faruqui

MUMBAI: Widely loved for his rap and music by millions, musician Munawar Faruqui has the perfect Eidi for all his devoted fans today, as he announced his acting debut in a web series titled ‘First Copy’ on this special occasion. Taking to social media, Munawar unveiled the official teaser of the series, leaving fans thrilled and excited. He shared the same saying “Eid Mubarak” Check it out here:   

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C5nHc34LcG5/?igsh=N2RxbmhyMHo5eGFo

A one-minute, forty-three-second teaser transports us back to the year 1999 when DVDs were a big trend. While movies hit theatres on Fridays, many eagerly created a ‘first copy’ of the film on DVD on Thursdays before the official release. Speaking of Munawar Faruqui, the musician is impressive in the teaser as an actor, portraying a grey character from the world of piracy, adding another feather to his cap.

Talking about the show, Munawar Faruqui said, “Over the years, my fans have always stood by me and supported me in everything I have done. Hence, I wanted to present them with a special gift this year by announcing this project where they’ll witness a new side of me. I’m eager to see everyone’s response to it.”

Written and directed by Farhan P. Zamma, produced by Kurji Productions, and co-produced by Salt Media, the ‘First Copy’ teaser has received a positive response from netizens all across. Further, fans will have to wait a little longer to learn more details about the project.

MUNAWAR FARUQUI Malini Gaur Eklavya Gaur bail Indian Penal Code Elvish Yadav Cobra and Krait snakes rave party bigg boss ott 2 bigg boss 17 Bigg Boss systumm
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/11/2024 - 15:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Adah Sharma breaks silence on purchasing late Sushant Singh Rajput's house; Says ‘When I had gone to see the place…’
MUMBAI: Actress Adah Sharma famed for her performance in The Kerala Story was reportedly buying an apartment in Mumbai'...
'Sikandar' on EID 2025!
MUMBAI: Get ready for the cinematic event as Salman Khan, the powerhouse performer, joins hands with acclaimed producer...
Is a project on the horizon for Paramvir Cheema and Vikramaditya Motwane?
MUMBAI: Paramvir Cheema, the rising star known for his dynamic performances in recent hits like ‘Tabbar,’ ‘Chamak,’ and...
Munawar Faruqui all set to make his acting debut, unveils the official teaser of his web series ‘First Copy’
MUMBAI: Widely loved for his rap and music by millions, musician Munawar Faruqui has the perfect Eidi for all his...
Rashmika Mandanna discloses her Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor’s most annoying habit; Describes him as ‘Full Zen’
MUMBAI: Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently discussed her experiences working in the Indian film industry on a talk show...
Shark Tank India 3: Shark Ritesh Agarwal's special traits revealed that make him a unique founder; Read on the know more!
MUMBAI: Although Shark Tank India 3 concluded last week, the Sharks are still in the news. Ritesh Agarwal was one of...
Recent Stories
Adah Sharma
Adah Sharma breaks silence on purchasing late Sushant Singh Rajput's house; Says ‘When I had gone to see the place…’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shivangi
Is Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon starrer Barsatein 2 returning to captivate viewers?
Samarth Jurel
Samarth Jurel confesses stealing items in the Bigg Boss 17 house; Says ‘Wahi time hai…’
Ayesha Khan
Ayesha Khan recalls being shocked by a stranger commenting on her breasts; Says ‘He said Aapke b**bs bahut…’
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik admits feeling 'Guilty' when she is away from her daughters; Says ‘The feeling of I am not enough’
Neil Bhatt
Bigg Boss 17's Neil Bhatt opens up about initially REJECTING Aishwarya Sharma's subtle proposal
Ankita
Bigg Boss Season 17 finalist Ankita Lokhande reveals what she learnt from the reality show