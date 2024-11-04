Munawar Faruqui all set to make his acting debut, unveils the official teaser of his web series ‘First Copy’

MUMBAI: Widely loved for his rap and music by millions, musician Munawar Faruqui has the perfect Eidi for all his devoted fans today, as he announced his acting debut in a web series titled ‘First Copy’ on this special occasion. Taking to social media, Munawar unveiled the official teaser of the series, leaving fans thrilled and excited. He shared the same saying “Eid Mubarak” Check it out here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C5nHc34LcG5/?igsh=N2RxbmhyMHo5eGFo

A one-minute, forty-three-second teaser transports us back to the year 1999 when DVDs were a big trend. While movies hit theatres on Fridays, many eagerly created a ‘first copy’ of the film on DVD on Thursdays before the official release. Speaking of Munawar Faruqui, the musician is impressive in the teaser as an actor, portraying a grey character from the world of piracy, adding another feather to his cap.

Talking about the show, Munawar Faruqui said, “Over the years, my fans have always stood by me and supported me in everything I have done. Hence, I wanted to present them with a special gift this year by announcing this project where they’ll witness a new side of me. I’m eager to see everyone’s response to it.”

Written and directed by Farhan P. Zamma, produced by Kurji Productions, and co-produced by Salt Media, the ‘First Copy’ teaser has received a positive response from netizens all across. Further, fans will have to wait a little longer to learn more details about the project.