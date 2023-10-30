Munawar Faruqui becomes Bigg Boss 17's most loved contestant, gains 1 Million followers in just 15 days

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 is keeping the viewers engaged and entertained, as all the contestants work towards winning over the audience. There is one contestant who is a clear favourite among the audience, and it’s Munawar Faruqui! While the general public sentiment makes him the top contender, his social media is also suggesting the same.

Contestants of Bigg Boss generally witness a growth in their social media following but Munawar Faruqui has achieved something commendable within just two weeks of the show! Munawar has reached a massive 7 million followers on Instagram. This indicates an increase of nearly 1 million followers in just two weeks!

This is not all. This milestone also makes Munawar the most followed contestant of Bigg Boss 17! It is a testament to the impact he is having on viewers, and how much they are connecting with him.

If this is the achievement in just two weeks, we can only imagine what is still to come, as a long but meaningful journey lies ahead for Munawar and his fans.