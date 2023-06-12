Munawar Faruqui becomes the first Bigg Boss 17 contestant to be featured at New York Times Square!

MUMBAI: When fans discovered that Munawar Faruqui is making his entry into Bigg Boss 17, the fanfare and love began pouring in, as the popular comedian and rapper has always shared a strong connection with fans. Since the start of Bigg Boss, Munawar has been a major talking point for the way he has been playing the game.

As fans continue to share their support for him, it seems he has become no less than a global phenomenon. Munawar Faruqui recently got featured on a billboard in the iconic and ever popular Times Square, New York. The billboard featured Munawar’s entry video into Bigg Boss 17, and then displayed some fan favourite visuals of him from the Bigg Boss 17 house so far.

While Munawar Faruqui continues to be the top trending contestant in India, his presence on the show is being appreciated by fans all around the world, and being featured in Times Square New York is a prime example of this. A video of Munawar’s billboard on Times Square has been circulating on social media with many fans congratulating him on the achievement and some saying he is the undisputed King!



Munawar Faruqui is now also the first contestant of Bigg Boss 17 to be featured on Times Square, further cementing his place as a trendsetter of the season. As the season has been progressing, Munawar has been receiving admiration for his calm and sensible nature as well as the way in which he makes his points clear.

We cannot wait to see Munawar set more trends for the season and receive more love for his time on the show from fans worldwide.