Munawar Faruqui becomes the first Bigg Boss 17 contestant to be featured at New York Times Square!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/06/2023 - 17:32
Munawar

MUMBAI: When fans discovered that Munawar Faruqui is making his entry into Bigg Boss 17, the fanfare and love began pouring in, as the popular comedian and rapper has always shared a strong connection with fans. Since the start of Bigg Boss, Munawar has been a major talking point for the way he has been playing the game.

As fans continue to share their support for him, it seems he has become no less than a global phenomenon. Munawar Faruqui recently got featured on a billboard in the iconic and ever popular Times Square, New York. The billboard featured Munawar’s entry video into Bigg Boss 17, and then displayed some fan favourite visuals of him from the Bigg Boss 17 house so far.

While Munawar Faruqui continues to be the top trending contestant in India, his presence on the show is being appreciated by fans all around the world, and being featured in Times Square New York is a prime example of this. A video of Munawar’s billboard on Times Square has been circulating on social media with many fans congratulating him on the achievement and some saying he is the undisputed King!
 
Munawar Faruqui is now also the first contestant of Bigg Boss 17 to be featured on Times Square, further cementing his place as a trendsetter of the season. As the season has been progressing, Munawar has been receiving admiration for his calm and sensible nature as well as the way in which he makes his points clear. 

We cannot wait to see Munawar set more trends for the season and receive more love for his time on the show from fans worldwide.

MUNAWAR FARUQUI bigg boss 17 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/06/2023 - 17:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! I like how straightforward and blunt my character is in Mann Ati Sundar: Mannan Joshi
MUMBAI: Dangal TV has been creating and curating some amazing shows, also giving a platform to new production houses...
Abhishek Malhan to host the upcoming episode of Temptation Island India
MUMBAI: Fans of 'Temptation Island India' have been showering love on Karan Kundrra, often dubbing him as 'The Hottest...
Munawar Faruqui becomes the first Bigg Boss 17 contestant to be featured at New York Times Square!
MUMBAI: When fans discovered that Munawar Faruqui is making his entry into Bigg Boss 17, the fanfare and love began...
Wow! Karan Johar to make a friction ott series based on Nepotism
MUMBAI : Film maker Karan Johar is indeed one of the popular names coming from the acting industry, the film maker over...
Dabangii: Shocking! Satya bewildered by Arya’s thinking and agility
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
What! The Ott release of the movie Animal to have duration with nearly 4 hours?
MUMBAI : Movie Animal is getting some blockbuster response from the fans and audience the movie which has Ranbir Kapoor...
Recent Stories
Ranbir Kapoor
What! When Ranbir Kapoor spoke about avoiding misogynistic films due to his ‘value system’, Netizens react on viral video
Latest Video
Related Stories
1
Exclusive! I like how straightforward and blunt my character is in Mann Ati Sundar: Mannan Joshi
Imlie
Exclusive! Adrija and I met during the promo shoot of Imlie and we bonded effortlessly: Sai Ketan Rao
Ankita Lokhande
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are given a choice of choosing comfort or game over their partners; Vicky backstabs Ankita
BIGG BOSS
Exclusive! Jigna Vora reveals the reason why Neil and Ankita don’t get along and speaks about Aishwarya’s ex coming out and speaking
MasterChef Season 8
MasterChef Season 8: Shocking! Nidhi gets eliminated meet the top four finalist of the show
Krishna Gokani
Exclusive: Ivanka Das and Krishna Gokani roped in for Colors’ Chand Jalne Laga!