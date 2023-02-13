Munawar Faruqui’s special message for Mc Stan will melt your heart says “You will have this brother of yours always by your side”

Munawar and Mc Stan have a great bond of brotherhood and they both are fond of each other. Mc Stan won Bigg Boss 16 and brought the trophy home. Munawar had a special message for him where she said that he will be by his side no matter what.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/13/2023 - 16:48
Munawar Faruqui’s special message for Mc Stan will melt your heart says “You will have this brother of yours always by your side

MUMBAI :Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the favourite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he had played the game.

He got the maximum votes. He took the trophy home with 20 lakhs of prize money and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty. Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui's craze continues as Bigg Boss 16 nears! Fans go crazy on Twitter!

These days, he is grabbing the headlines, as, during the Lock Upp party, he was seen with his rumoured girlfriend. Fans went gaga over their pictures.

During his stint in Lock Upp, the young lad had confessed that he was married earlier at a very young age and that he has a son from the marriage.

Today he is a huge name in the television industry and he has a massive fan following.

Yesterday, Bigg Boss finale took place yesterday and Mc Stan emerged as the winner of the show and Munawar couldn't keep calm.

The young lad shared a special message for Mc Stan where he congratulated the rapper and said that he is super happy for him.

He shared a photo with him and captioned it saying “My star staring at the sun after 135 days leke aa gaye! Haq se full! Mc Stan mera bhai I am so happy for you. You will have this brother of yours always by your side! No matter what”

Well, since day one Munawar has been supporting Mc Stan and finally the rapper brought the trophy home and no one is as happy has Munawar.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui's craze continues as Bigg Boss 16 nears! Fans go crazy on Twitter!

MUNAWAR FARUQUI Lock Upp Seaosn 1 winner Anjali Arora Ekta Kapoor Kanagana Ranut social media TellyChakkar Reality show Stand-up comedian MC Stan Bigg Boss Colors Voot
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/13/2023 - 16:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Sony SAB launches an iconic love story ‘Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare’
MUMBAI:  Entertaining viewers with heart-warming family shows, Sony SAB is all set to launch a unique romance drama ‘...
Spoiler Alert! Kumkum Bhagya: Prachi feels sorry for Khushi’s plight, decides to adopt her
MUMBAI:Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash share passionate kiss at a party
MUMBAI : Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of the show where Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Kinjal cleans up Patitosh in bed; Rakhi disturbed to see her daughter doing so much work
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Veteran actress Zeenat Aman joins Instagram; posts casual photo with an anecdote on being the ‘only woman on a set’ in the 70’s
MUMBAI : Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has finally joined Instagram. The actress joined the platform on Saturday and...
Recent Stories
Veteran actress Zeenat Aman joins Instagram; posts casual photo with an anecdote on being the ‘only woman on a set’ in the 70’s
Veteran actress Zeenat Aman joins Instagram; posts casual photo with an anecdote on being the ‘only woman on a set’ in the 70’s

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sony SAB launches an iconic love story ‘Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare’
Sony SAB launches an iconic love story ‘Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare’
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash share passionate kiss at a party
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash share passionate kiss at a party
Kritika Kamra shares a breathtaking view from her latest vacation, check it out
Kritika Kamra shares a breathtaking view from her latest vacation, check it out
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
Exclusive! Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’s Chestha Bhagat roped in for Swastik Production’s Next for Sony TV starring Tina Datta!
Exclusive! Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’s Chestha Bhagat roped in for Swastik Production’s Next for Sony TV starring Tina Datta!
Exclusive! Bepannaah Actor Taher Shabbir roped in for Swastik Production’s Next for Sony TV Starring Tina Datta!
Exclusive! Bepannaah Actor Taher Shabbir roped in for Swastik Production’s Next for Sony TV Starring Tina Datta!