Munawar Faruqui’s special message for Mc Stan will melt your heart says “You will have this brother of yours always by your side”

MUMBAI :Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the favourite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he had played the game.

He got the maximum votes. He took the trophy home with 20 lakhs of prize money and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty. Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

These days, he is grabbing the headlines, as, during the Lock Upp party, he was seen with his rumoured girlfriend. Fans went gaga over their pictures.

During his stint in Lock Upp, the young lad had confessed that he was married earlier at a very young age and that he has a son from the marriage.

Today he is a huge name in the television industry and he has a massive fan following.

Yesterday, Bigg Boss finale took place yesterday and Mc Stan emerged as the winner of the show and Munawar couldn't keep calm.

The young lad shared a special message for Mc Stan where he congratulated the rapper and said that he is super happy for him.

He shared a photo with him and captioned it saying “My star staring at the sun after 135 days leke aa gaye! Haq se full! Mc Stan mera bhai I am so happy for you. You will have this brother of yours always by your side! No matter what”

Well, since day one Munawar has been supporting Mc Stan and finally the rapper brought the trophy home and no one is as happy has Munawar.

