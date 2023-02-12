Munawar Faruqui shares how he lost his mother to suicide; also shared how a loan of 3500 felt humiliating at the time

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 12/02/2023 - 19:17
Munawar Faruqui

MUMBAI : It is no secret that Bigg Boss 17 can bring a whirlwind of emotions for the housemates. The recent episode left Munawar emotional as he looked back at a difficult phase of his life. 

As fans geared up to watch the Shukravaar Ka Vaar, no one expected that Munawar will reveal a very personal period of his life. While talking to fellow contestants Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt and Rinku Dhawan, Munawar was seen talking about his journey and how life has been tough for him since he was young. 

He revealed that he lost his mother to suicide, and the trauma of the incident was visible as Munawar told his story. He went on to talk about how they also had a load of around 3500 rupees, and at that time such an amount felt very humiliating. He then had to leave school at the age of 13 and start working in order to run his household. This story left Neil, Aishwarya and Rinku shocked.

Through this moment, it is evident that Munawar is not one to let setbacks come in the way of life, but instead shows how he chooses to fight back. This spirit makes Munawar special and is why fans love him so much. He will also certainly inspire so many people who are watching. 

We are sure that Munawar Faruqui will continue to overcome the various challenges of the house, and get stronger and win the trophy of Bigg Boss 17!
 

MUNAWAR FARUQUI Ankita Lokhande bigg boss 17 TellyChakkar Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt and Rinku Dhawan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 12/02/2023 - 19:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Amika Shail on parameters before choosing a character, “…there’s a lot of nudity on the platforms so I think every actor should keep a boundary…”
MUMBAI: Singer turned actress, Amika Shail is known for her works in Hindi movies, OTT series, OTT films, and...
Exclusive! Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video actor Soham Majudar on his experience shooting for the movie, “When you get to work with good actors, it’s fun to jam together”
MUMBAI: Actor Soham Majumdar has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution...
Temptation Island India Season 1 : Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show would take place
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Kya Baat Hai! Karuna Pandey’s “Sadma” performance gets a standing aviation
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been contestants...
Woah! Animal actress Tripti Dimri defines elegance in her new photoshoot
MUMBAI : Actress Tripti Dimri is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in today’s time, we have...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Rohit decides to leave Ruhi and Poddar family
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Recent Stories
Soham
Exclusive! Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video actor Soham Majudar on his experience shooting for the movie, “When you get to work with good actors, it’s fun to jam together”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Karuna
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Kya Baat Hai! Karuna Pandey’s “Sadma” performance gets a standing aviation
BIGG BOSS SEASON
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ace producer Ekta Kapoor to grace the show; calls Munawar Faruqui a boring player
Divyanka
WOW! Divyanka Tripathi gifts something special to her husband Vivek Dahiya; the actor is overwhelmed by the gesture
MasterChef India Season 8
MasterChef India Season 8 : Congratulations! Meet the finalists of this season, one of them to be crowned as the winner
Pyumori
Exclusive! Exclusive! Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani actress Pyumori Mehta Ghosh roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s “Kumkum Bhagya”
JUHI SINGH BAJWA
Exclusive! Yeh Hain Chahatein actress Juhi Singh Bajwa roped in for Aaina on Dangal TV