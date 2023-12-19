From Munawar Faruqui, Shreyas Talpade to Rubina Dilaik: Check out the celebrities who made headlines in the past week!

While Munawar is in the news for Bigg Boss, Rubina was in the news for embracing motherhood. Here’s the list of celebrities who made headlines last week…
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 12/19/2023 - 18:03
Rubina Dilaik

MUMBAI : There are several news articles which keep the entertainment news readers updated about the latest happenings about their favourite celebrities. While there is news about many actors who have either made fashion statements, have taken up new projects, opted out of projects and are in the news for some or the other reason, there are a handful of them who make some big headlines!

Today we take a look at the celebrities who have made headlines in the past week: 

(Also Read: Shocking! Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Munawar Faruqui Breaks Down Amid Cheating Allegations

Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan and Nazila Sitashi

Munawar made headlines for wanting to leave the house if Bigg Boss opens the door post Ayesha Khan’s entry in the house. She was his ex-girlfriend and later Nazila came live on social media and announced that Munawar cheated on her with many girls and not just Ayesha.

Ritwiq Joshi gets married

Dilip Joshi’s son Ritwiq got married to Unnati Gala in a private ceremony and among the invitees of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast was also Disha Vakani, who graced her presence on the occasion.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana breakup

Himanshi announced that Asim and she have parted ways because they had different religious beliefs.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia

After being together for almost three years and getting engaged, rumours suggest that Eijaz and Pavitra are headed for a split.

Shreyas Talpade gets a heart attack

Shreyas Talpade was admitted to the hospital after he suffered a heart attack at the age of 40. He is in better health now.

Sugandhaa Misshra and Sanket Bhosale become parents

Sugandhaa and Sanket became proud parents of a baby girl last week and they couldn’t be happier

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla welcome twins

Rubina and Abhinav welcomed twin baby girls recently. 

(Also Read: Must Read: Check out the BIGGEST CONTROVERSIES of Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui!

Stay tuned to this space for more information. 


 

MUNAWAR FARUQUI Ayesha Khan Nazila Sitashi Dilip Joshi Asim Riaz Himanshi Khurana Eijaz Khan Pavitra Punia Shreyas Talpade Sugandhaa Misshra Rubina Dilaik
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 12/19/2023 - 18:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “Bollywood is in my blood” – The Freelancer: The Conclusion actor John Kokken on his desired character
MUMBAI : ‘The Freelancer’ starring Mohit Raina, Kashmira Pardeshi and Anupam Kher is about an extraction mission where...
A spiritual odyssey that transcends time and holds mass appeal, Sony Entertainment Television brings viewers ‘Shrimad Ramayan’
MUMBAI : This divine epic premieres on January 1, 2024, and will air every Monday to Friday at 9 PM, only on Sony...
Game On: Navigating the Thrills of Online Sports in the Digital Arena
MUMBAI: Online sports gaming is a new genre of amusement that has emerged as an outcome of the smooth integration of...
Exclusive! “I am really looking forward to play a Gundi on screen” Kusha Kapila
MUMBAI : Actress Kusha Kapila is no doubt one of the most loved actresses and social media personality, over the time...
What! Suresh Oberoi DISCLOSES being clueless about Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi rumors at that time; Says ‘Samjhaya tha mat karo…’
MUMBAI : In Bollywood, Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's relationship is well-known. Once upon a time, the...
Must Read! “Please baby ka photo mat lo” Bipasha Basu request media in this viral video
MUMBAI : Indeed one of the most loved couples in B Town is Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. Over the time with...
Recent Stories
Aishwarya Rai
What! Suresh Oberoi DISCLOSES being clueless about Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi rumors at that time; Says ‘Samjhaya tha mat karo…’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar
Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar get into a nasty physical fight, latter calls him, “40 saal ka buddha”
Munawar Faruqui
Must Read: Check out the BIGGEST CONTROVERSIES of Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui!
Nazila Sitanshi
OMG! Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui’s ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitanshi made shocking revelations about him cheating on her with ‘many girls’; Says ‘It is a shame that these things…’
Isha
Woah! Bigg Boss 17, Dec 17: Isha Malviya Raises Concerns Over Munawar Faruqui's Behavior Towards Mannara Chopra
Munawar
Shocking! Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Munawar Faruqui Breaks Down Amid Cheating Allegations
Dilip Joshi
Congrats! Dilip Joshi’s son Ritviq ties the knot with Unnati Gala (Watch Video)