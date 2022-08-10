Munawar Faruqui speaks about his toughest days; says “When I was banned from work, that was my biggest struggle and it was very difficult for me to fight that phase”

Munawar is a huge name in the entertainment industry. Recently, in the interview he spoke about his struggle days and how he managed to come out of it.
Munawar Faruqui speaks about his toughest days; says "When I was banned from work, that was my biggest struggle and it was very

MUMBAI :Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the favourite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he had played the game.

He got the maximum votes and took the trophy home with Rs. 20 lakhs of prize money and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty. Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

These days, he is grabbing the headlines, as, during the Lock Upp party, he was seen with his rumoured girlfriend. Fans went gaga over their pictures.

During his stint in Lock Upp, the young lad had confessed that he was married earlier at a very young age and that he even has a son from the marriage.

These days, he has been grabbing the headlines for his participation in Bigg Boss, but he later clarified that he wasn’t a part of the show.

Recently in an interview, Munawar was asked about his biggest struggles, to which the actor said, “To be honest life has not been that much of a struggle. There have been comfortable days too. But I realised that the main struggle was when my dad was hit with a paralytic attack and was bedridden. That’s when I knew that I had to work hard and bring the money home.”

He further said, “Until then, we knew that during EID we would get new clothes and all, but when this incident struck it was tough. But the toughest part of my life has to be the time when I wasn’t allowed to perform, and my shows were cancelled; that hit me hard.”

Munawar also said that, “Just imagine the only thing you love to do, and someone comes and stops you from doing it. Where would someone go? Even though I had gotten punished, I was still banned, and that phase was really tough to battle. Then Lock Upp happened and I became the winner of the show. I spoke and apologised and showed myself to the public, and that changed everything for me.”

Well, today Munawar has become a big name in the industry and he has come up with a lot of hard work and dedication.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

