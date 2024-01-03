Munawar Faruqui takes a dig at Hina Khan for not winning Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has emerged as the winner of this season by receiving the maximum votes from the audience.

He took away Rs. 50 Lakhs home as the winning amount and the trophy back home along with a new car.

Since the beginning of the show the ace comedian was playing the game in the most dignified manner which connected to the audience and he was also Bigg Boss favorite and many times Bigg Boss was biased to him.

Whether it was Abhishek or Mannara he always supported his friend and stood by them and never left them alone in their bad times.

The moment he won the show his fans came on the street of “Dongri” in Mumbai the place where he resides and they all were celebrating his victory as he would be having a grand welcome when he goes back home.

On the other hand, Hina Khan is one of the most popular TV actors. She is known for playing Akshara in Star Plus's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

In 2017, she participated in the reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the runner-up in both.

The stunning diva who stepped into the television world with her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and became popular in no time.

She has also been part of many movie and OTT projects and all have been very successful.

She has a massive fan following who bestows lots of love and support.

Recently, the two have come in a project together and the fans loved their pair and chemistry and are waiting for the song to release.

We came across a video where Munawar is seen taking a dig at Hina Khan for not winning Bigg Boss.

In the video one can hear Munawar telling Hina that she didn't win Bigg Boss and that she is the first runner up of the show to which Hina says that he is being mean tell him that he is happy that he won, so leave it.

Well, everything was done in fun and gist and one can see the friendship bond between then two.

