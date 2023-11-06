Munawar says late Irrfan Khan was the inspiration behind his song 'Madari'

Singer Munawar, who has just dropped his album 'Madari', credits late actor Irrfan Khan for inspiring him.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/11/2023 - 20:45
Munawar

MUMBAI: Singer Munawar, who has just dropped his album 'Madari', credits late actor Irrfan Khan for inspiring him.

Talking about the same, he shared: "As a composer, one always needs an idea to seed on and then create music. For me, it was Irrfan Khan Sir and his extraordinary journey. He was one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema and had a place for himself in everyone's heart."

Munawar added: "His passing away felt like a personal loss to me and I wanted to put those emotions in a song to give him a tribute. Just thinking about Irrfan Sir's journey and how his craft made him stand out, I was inspired to pen down Madari. Exactly from this thought, the hook of the song came up which is why I relate to Irrfan Khan sir, I feel like 'Madari'."

Titled 'Madari', the song showcases an interesting side of Munawar as a music artist. An edgy pop number with eccentric beats.

In association with Warner Music India, 'Madari' is written by Munawar. The main album has a total of 8 songs that have been winning the internet.

SOURCE: IANS

Munawar Madari Irrfan Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/11/2023 - 20:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
'Gladiator 2' stunt accident leaves several crew members injured in Morocco
MUMBAI:While shooting a stunt sequence for 'Gladiator 2', several crew members were injured on the Morocco set of the...
Jennifer Aniston feels offended when praised for her look while reminded of her age
MUMBAI: Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston loathes the so-called compliment, "you look good for your age".The actress, who...
Farah says half of Salman's song 'Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye' was shot with a duplicate
MUMBAI: The iconic track 'Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye' from the film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' was half shot by a duplicate of...
Munawar says late Irrfan Khan was the inspiration behind his song 'Madari'
MUMBAI: Singer Munawar, who has just dropped his album 'Madari', credits late actor Irrfan Khan for inspiring him....
Hansal Mehta on 'Scoop': 'I like to choose a story relevant to our times'
MUMBAI:  Filmmaker Hansal Mehta spoke about his latest show 'Scoop' and how the titular character Jagruti Pathak,...
Kajol on what went behind the making of 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka'
MUMBAI: Kajol is set to make her web series debut playing the role of Noyonika Sengupta, a fierce lawyer, mother and a...
Recent Stories
,Salman Khan
Farah says half of Salman's song 'Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye' was shot with a duplicate
Latest Video
Related Stories
Naagin
Exclusive! Humne Li Hai Shapath and FIR fame Divyaalakshmi roped in for Colors TV's Naagin 6
Anjali
Anjali Tatrari reveals what inspired her to take up her 'Vanshaj' role
Vandana Rao
'If I ever fall in love, age won't matter,' says Vandana Rao
Cynophobic Happu Singh
Cynophobic Happu Singh gets a furry friend in 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'
Munawar
Munawar promises a 'stand-up' video soon as a 'surprise for my fans'
in 'The Terminator'
Arnold Schwarzenegger fought James Cameron over saying 'I'll be back' in 'The Terminator'