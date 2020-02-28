Munmun Dutta introduces her two new friends through this beautiful video

MUMBAI: Munmun Dutta is currently seen as Babita Krishnan Iyer in SAB TV's longest-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Munmun has become a household name after the show and her career os only going upwards ever since then.

Munmun enjoys a great fan following on Instagram and keeps sharing all the latest news from her personal and professional life on a regular basis. The actress has a whopping 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

We all know Munmun is very fond of animals and has always expressed her love for them via social media. Munmun has also posted many pictures with the little furry angels which are simply a delight to see.

And now, the actress has shared the latest video where she is seen playing with two cute little stray dogs and feeding them. The dogs seem to be extremely happy as Munmun cuddles them.

Take a look at the video:

Well, we all love such moments and Munmun's video has left our hearts melting.

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comments.