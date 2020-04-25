Munmun Dutta reports fake Tik Tok account; shares shocking details

MUMBAI: Munmun Dutta is currently seen as Babita Krishnan Iyer in SAB TV's longest-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. The bong beauty has become a household name after the show and her career is only going upwards ever since then.

Munmun enjoys a great fan following on Instagram and keeps sharing all the latest news from her personal and professional life on a regular basis. The actress has a whopping 2.8 million followers on Instagram.

And amid the lockdown, the actress has always kept her spirits high and spread positivity through her posts.

But now, Munmun has landed in major trouble after she learnt about how someone has created her fake Tik Tok account. The actress immediately reported this fake news and alerted her fans not to follow this account.

Munmun also shared a few screenshots where she revealed some shocking details about having several fake accounts by her real and reel name.

Take a look at the posts:

Munmun has also requested her fans that she will inform her fans whenever she makes her Tik Tok debut.

Well, we hope this problem is solved at the earliest.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.