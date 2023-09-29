Munmun Dutta shares a video of her birthday celebrations on the set of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah; says ‘Main bilkul apni favourite hoon’

MUMBAI: ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is one of the most loved shows and also one of the longest running television sitcoms on Indian television.

While the show has been subject to quite some controversies with producer Asit Modi and his team, they once again have showcased how much they value their cast. Munmun Dutta has been a part of the show for a long time now and she recently celebrated her birthday on the sets of the show.

Also Read: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Has Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's ratings increased due to the ongoing controversy?

The team arranged for a cake cutting ceremony on the set.

Munmun shared a video of the same on her social media handle with a caption that read: And that’s how I started my birthday! Thanks to my team who made me do something that I seldom like to do and that’s cutting a cake on the set. Thanks to all my wonderful people on the set for being present and bringing in my birthday and being a part of this little celebration Missed everyone who were not shooting today . (party abhi baaki hai ). Lastly, I am grateful for this life, grateful for being Healthy, Happy, Alive and Prosperous. Blessed and humbled. And yes, Main Bilkul Apni Favourite Hoon #birthday #munmundutta #birthdaygirl #celebration #happybirthdaytome

Take a look:

Also Read: Gokuldham's Magical Matki: Dahi Handi

We wish Munmun a belated happy and blessed birthday!







