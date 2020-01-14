Munmun Dutta stuns as the beautiful Punjabi kudi for Lohri celebrations in TMKOC

MUMBAI: Munmun Dutta is presently seen as Babita Krishnan Iyer in SAB TV's sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. The actress has been in the show since the start and has gathered lots of praises for her role. The bong beauty enjoys a great fan following on her Instagram account, all thanks to her amazing posts.

Munmun enjoys a great fan following on Instagram and her account is filled with gorgeous pictures which she keeps sharing on a regular basis. The actress is one stylish diva and knows how to rock each of her look like a pro. She never fails to impress her with her style and her pictures say it all.

And now, Munmun shared a series of pictures straight from the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. The show is witnessing Lohri celebrations and Munmun is all decked up in a beautiful Punjabi kudi avatar. The actress wore a beautiful blue-coloured embroidered salwaar kameez with stunning jewellery and looked simply breathtaking.

We have always seen Munmun donning various avatars as per the celebrations be it donning a Bengali look, Gujarati look or Maharashtrian look, she has always aced in it.

