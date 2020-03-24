Munmun Dutta teaches how to get glamorous in her LATEST video

MUMBAI: Munmun Dutta is presently seen as Babita Krishnan Iyer in SAB TV's longest-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. The actress has become a household name after the show and her career is only going upwards.

Munmun enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and keeps sharing all the latest news from her personal and professional life on a regular basis. The actress has a whopping 2.7 million followers on Instagram.

We have always seen Munmun all decked up in beautiful attires and also her makeup game is always on point.

With the actress enjoying quarantine, the bong beauty decided to utilise her time by doing something interesting for her fans.

Munmun shared her first makeup tutorial on her Instagram video and we simply loved it.

Take a look at Munmun's video:

Well, Munmun's video has given us major makeup goals and we are sure lots of them must have liked it.

