Munmun Dutta wishes everyone on the special occasion of Bengali New Year

MUMBAI: Munmun Dutta is currently seen as Babita Krishnan Iyer in SAB TV's longest-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. The bong beauty has become a household name and her career is only going upwards with every passing day.

Munmun enjoys a great fan following on Instagram and keeps sharing all the latest news from her personal and professional life on a regular basis. The actress has a whopping 2.8 million followers on Instagram.

And amid the lockdown, the actress has always kept her spirits high and spread positivity through her posts.

Today being the Bengali New Year, Munmun wished all her fans in Bengali style and also shared her throwback look.

Check out Munmun's post:

Munmun is constantly keeping her fans updated about what she is up to during quarantine.

Here's wishing Munmun a very Happy New Year!

