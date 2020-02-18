Muohit Joushi roped in for Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

MUMBAI: Actor Muohit Joushi has been roped in for an important role in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. Muohit was earlier part of Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. He will now play the role of Sunny, the boyfriend of Ishani (Chandni Sharma), who will be the sister of Rrahul Sudhir’s character.

The actor will have an interesting track in the narrative. IThe show currently has Rrahul Sudhir, Vishal Vashishtha and Helly Shah playing lead roles.

Credits: India Forums