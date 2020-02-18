News

Muohit Joushi roped in for Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Feb 2020 07:34 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Muohit Joushi has been roped in for an important role in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. Muohit was earlier part of Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. He will now play the role of Sunny, the boyfriend of Ishani (Chandni Sharma), who will be the sister of Rrahul Sudhir’s character.

The actor will have an interesting track in the narrative. IThe show currently has Rrahul Sudhir, Vishal Vashishtha and Helly Shah playing lead roles.

Credits: India Forums

Tags Muohit Joushi Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Sunny Ishani Chandni Sharma Rrahul Sudhir Vishal Vashishtha Helly Shah TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs attend an award function!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here