This mushy picture of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are all things LOVE; check TB photo

MUMBAI: Natasa Stankovic is a hot diva of the entertainment world.

She made her debut in Bollywood with the Prakash Jha directorial Satyagraha. She is also known for her participation in reality shows like Bigg Boss 8 and Nach Baliye 9.

On the personal front, she got engaged to Indian international cricketer Hardik Pandya. The duo got engaged on a dreamy yacht in Dubai. The two are going strong and make for a hot and stylish couple.

The two are much in love with each other and in one of Hardik’s post he himself revealed how with Natasa everyday is Valentine’s Day. Check out their adorable, mushy and romantic throwback picture right here:

