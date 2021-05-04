Music composer Arjun Janya suffers emotional breakdown post-losing his brother to COVID-19; READ

MUMBAI: Music composer Arjun Janya’s brother Kiran left for his heavenly abode due to Covid-19.

Arjun posted a picture with his brother to mourn his death. Sharing the throwback picture, Arjun wrote, “Lost my brother for Covid Kiran I don’t know how to express my pain without you my brother U will be in my breath until I keep breathing”.

Recently, Arjun also tested COVID-19 positive and he was admitted to a private hospital. He shared a post on his social media handle after being discharged from the hospital. He was advised to self-isolate at home and take rest for the next ten days.

Arjun had undergone angioplasty following a heart attack.

Also Read: Participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 along with Abhinav Shukla is an ADVANTAGE: Nikki Tamboli of Bigg Boss 14 fame

On testing COVID-19 positive, he said in an earlier interview, “I had mild symptoms late last week, and got tested on Saturday. The result came back positive and I got admitted to hospital immediately as a precautionary measure. I am not sure how and when I caught the virus, considering that I have been very careful about following safety protocols. I am hoping to recover soon, and once I test negative, I will resume work at the earliest on the advice of my doctors.”.

Arjun Janya is one of the judges of the hit dance reality show Dance Karnataka Dance.

Well, the death of his brother has sent shockwaves to his family and fans. May his soul rest in peace and we offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

Also Read: Casting director Kuldeep, along with his TV and film industry friends, comes forward to help people during the pandemic

Credit: Bollywood Bubble