"Music helps me better express my emotions and motivates me to attain perfection in my character" shares Mohit Malik from Star Plus show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 18:30
Mohit Malik

MUMBAI: Star Plus is all set to bring to audiences a unique show where music plays a significant role. Mohit Malik who is all set to mark his second musical collaboration with the channel, talks about the same. 

While sharing his experience of association with Star Plus for the second time with Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Mohit Malik shared, "I am very excited to collaborate with Star Plus once again. Star Plus excels in content, and I am glad to be a part of the channel again. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a romantic genre. While I am exploring the nuances of Kunal Malhotra, my fans seem to be even more excited for the show. With every new day, there is a new lesson that I learn from Kunal. Music helps me to express my emotions better and motivates me to attain perfection in my character and scenes".

Starring Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the lead, and produced by Rajan Shahi, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is going to be a story that revolves around two middle-aged people from different backgrounds and how their worlds collide when they meet.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si all set for its release on 21st August from 9:00 PM on Star Plus.

