Music Ka Maha Muqqabla: Check out Shaan, Mika Singh and Himesh Reshammiya have a massive fight

MUMBAI: Reality shows are one of the most-watched shows in our country. Be it singing, dance or any other, the viewers simply enjoy watching them.

Well, we all know almost every reality show has witnessed some or the other controversy. From contestants fighting on the national television to even the judges and mentors getting into a heated argument due to difference of opinion.

The same has happened with one of the popular singing reality shows Music Ka Maha Muqqabla which aired on Star Plus in the year 2009.

The show was judged by singing superstars Shaan, Shreya Ghoshal, Mohit Chauhan, Himesh Reshammiya, Mika Singh and Shankar Mahadevan.

However, in one of the episodes, Shaan indulges into a heated argument with all the judges after Rahul Vaidya and Neeti Mohan's performance. The duo performed a duet where Neeti forgot her lyrics and the judges went easy on her. This didn't go well with Shaan as he thought Neeti had just a few lines to sing and that too she forgot.

Shaan and Mika fight over this issue and Shaan also left the sets for some time.

The show's host Ayushmann Khurana tried to control the situation but was all in vain as no one was ready to listen.

In another incident, Himesh Reshammiya also gets into an argument with a contestant.

A lot of drama happened throughout the season with judges having different opinions about each contestant.

Sometimes the fights got so ugly leaving the viewers at the edge of the seat thinking what would happen next.

(VIDEO CREDIT: STAR PLUS, YOUTUBE, TELLY MEMORIES)