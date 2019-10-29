Musical saga in Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: Get ready for a musical saga on TV’s most popular and loved show, The Kapil Sharma Show.



The show has witnessed a galaxy of stars promoting their films and entertaining viewers. It is always good to see celebrities getting candid and sharing some unknown facts about themselves.



The show is also loved by the audience, as Kapil and his team have always managed to leave them in splits with their humour, gags, and unlimited entertainment.



The upcoming episode will be full of humour and music!



TellyChakkar has learned that popular and talented crooners Harshdeep Kaur, Shaan, Shekhar, Shankar Mahadevan, and Salim Merchant will be seen gracing the show.



With so many talented singers coming under the one roof, the experience will be surreal.



What say?