Musician King and Badshah Shows Support for Munawar Faruqui in Bigg Boss 17

MUMBAI: As Bigg Boss Season 17 heads towards its exciting finale, Munawar Faruqui, everyones favorite, is getting loads of love. Known as the heart of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar has been enjoying massive fan support right from the beginning. Not just from fans but also from his industry buddies.The latest addition to this star-studded cheering squad is Musician King and Rapper Badshah.

In a recent Instagram post, King backed Munawar Faruqui's journey in the show and encouraged fans to vote for him as the finale approaches. In a heartfelt video message, King said, "Hello, everyone, this is King, and I usually don't do this, but it's about my brother from another mother. So, you must have been following Bigg Boss. Waha pe Mera bhai Hai Munawar, and if you think he deserves to win the show, then please click the link below for him. And in case you are not following the show, still click the link and vote for him."

Even Rapper Badshah showed his support for Munawar. He posted a video on his social media and said, "Waise to mujhe kehne ki zarurat nahi hai, lekin Bigg Boss mein Munawar hi jeetega. Vote karo, voting link yahaan hai, kyunki trophy to... pata he hai."

With the Season 17 finale just around the corner, Munawar Faruqui stands alongside other finalists – Arun Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Ankita Lokhande. Munawar's impressive journey on the show has captured the hearts of fans, and they can't wait to see if he grabs the trophy in the end.