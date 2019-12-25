Muskaan actress Yesha Rughani flaunts her stylish avatar in these glamorous pictures

MUMBAI: Yesha Rughani is a well-known face of the small screen who is currently playing the role of Muskaan Bose in Star Bharat's show Muskaan. The actress is paired opposite popular TV actor Sharad Malhotra and fans are loving this amazing new onscreen jodi of the Telly world.



Yesha's character in the show Muskaan is quite sweet and gentle and we have seen her all dolled up in beautiful salwar kameez and sarees. However, in real life, Yesha is quite a stunner. The actress' Instagram account is filled with some glamorous pictures which show that Yesha is one style diva.



Take a look at Yesha's pictures:

Well, Yesha's onscreen and off-screen personality is quite different but are definitely loving seeing Yesha in such stunning avatar. She can be a style inspiration for many.



On the work front, Yesha was previously seen in Zee TV's show Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More opposite Krip Suri. The actress made her small screen debut as female lead from this show. Muskaan is one of the popular shows of the small screen and with various twists and turns witnessed in the show's plot, fans are left intrigued to the show.



What do you think about Yesha's glamorous avatar? Tell us in the comments.