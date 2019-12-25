News

Muskaan actress Yesha Rughani flaunts her stylish avatar in these glamorous pictures

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Dec 2019 10:20 AM

MUMBAI: Yesha Rughani is a well-known face of the small screen who is currently playing the role of Muskaan Bose in Star Bharat's show Muskaan. The actress is paired opposite popular TV actor Sharad Malhotra and fans are loving this amazing new onscreen jodi of the Telly world.

Yesha's character in the show Muskaan is quite sweet and gentle and we have seen her all dolled up in beautiful salwar kameez and sarees. However, in real life, Yesha is quite a stunner. The actress' Instagram account is filled with some glamorous pictures which show that Yesha is one style diva.

Take a look at Yesha's pictures:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

SeaStruck  #HoHoHoliday

A post shared by Yesha Rughani (@yesharughani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

You can’t see what I see! #MoodMonday

A post shared by Yesha Rughani (@yesharughani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Yesha Rughani (@yesharughani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

December Dear  #MonthMostFavourite #BestAtLast #HappyNights #WowVibes . . #MakeAWish

A post shared by Yesha Rughani (@yesharughani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Yesha Rughani (@yesharughani) on

Well, Yesha's onscreen and off-screen personality is quite different but are definitely loving seeing Yesha in such stunning avatar. She can be a style inspiration for many.

On the work front, Yesha was previously seen in Zee TV's show Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More opposite Krip Suri. The actress made her small screen debut as female lead from this show. Muskaan is one of the popular shows of the small screen and with various twists and turns witnessed in the show's plot, fans are left intrigued to the show.

What do you think about Yesha's glamorous avatar? Tell us in the comments.

Tags > Yesha Rughani, Muskaan, Muskaan Bose, Star Bharat, Sharad Malhotra, Zee TV, Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More, Krip Suri, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Indonasian fan love for Sharad Malhotra!

In pics: Indonasian fan love for Sharad Malhotra!
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan
Yash Nain
Yash Nain
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Ansha Sayeed
Ansha Sayeed
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Shalini Sharma
Shalini Sharma

past seven days