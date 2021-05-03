Muskaan Bamne aka Pakhi of Anupama reveals how she landed the role

MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and topping the BARC ratings every week.

The audiences are loving the performance of Rupali and Sudhanshu as Anupama and Vanraj. They connect to the storyline and the characters.

Anupama as a character is a very strong role on television, and Rupali is doing a commendable job. She does complete justice to the character. Today, it has become a household name. Her acting chops have been appreciated by viewers.

Along with the main characters, the audiences like the other characters.

Pakhi aka Sweety played by Muskaan is doing full justice to the role.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Muskaan and asked her how she landed this role to which the actress said that she gave the audition in Mumbai and then went to her home for her uncle’s wedding. Within two days she got the call and her mock test was done. Then, the promo was shot and she was selected. She had to leave the wedding and come, but in the end, she said it was all worth it and she loves being a part of the show.

Well, Anupama has become a dream project to be part of for all the actors who have been associated with the serial.

