Muskaan Bamne aka Pakhi of Anupama talks about the similarities between her reel and real character, reveals who she is close to on the sets of the show

MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and topping the BARC ratings every week.

The audiences are loving the performance of Rupali and Sudhanshu as Anupama and Vanraj. They connect to the storyline and the characters.

Anupama as a character is a very strong role on television, and Rupali is doing a commendable job. She does complete justice to the character. Today, it has become a household name. Her acting chops have been appreciated by viewers.

Along with the main characters, the audiences also love the other roles.

Pakhi is also known as Sweety and is liked by viewers. Muskaan with her acting chops does full justice to the role.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Muskaan and asked her what is the one similarity she sees between her real and reel character to which the actress said that the one similarity she finds is that Sweety is pampered by the Shah family and she too is pampered in her family so she relates to that side of Pakhi.

We also asked her who she is close to on the sets of the show to which the actress replied that she is close to Toshu and Nandini.

She further said that they spend time in each other’s rooms and talk about the upcoming scenes and on the different aspects of life.

She and Aashish have a common interest of painting and sketching so they discuss that.

