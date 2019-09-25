Muskaan Kataria and Faisal Khan end their relationship

MUMBAI: Faisal Khan and Muskaan Kataria won hearts with their performance in the popular couple dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9. They were among the favourite jodis of the show. The two of them had been in the news even before their entry in the show. However, later, they had to quit the show after Faisal injured himself badly on the sets of Chandragupt Mourya.



Now, according to the media reports, the duo has parted ways. Muskaan confirmed the news saying that she has broken up with Faisal. Apparently, Muskaan was facing trust issues with Faisal. She was suspecting him of infidelity, things spiralled out of control and she then decided to end the relationship.