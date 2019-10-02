Muskaan Kataria counters allegations by ex-Faisal Khan by saying THIS

MUMBAI: Muskaan Kataria and Faisal Khan, who were recently seen in Nach Baliye 9, have been making headlines for the wrong reasons. The two were winning hearts for their chemistry and dance performance. However, now, they are grabbing eyeballs for their ugly spat.



While Chandragupta Maurya actor Faisal refuted allegations of cheating on his girlfriend Muskaan, it seems the latter has finally decided to talk openly about the reason for their split. Even though they were seen in love on Nach Baliye, things went downhill after he injured himself on the set of Chandragupta Maurya. Faisal accused Muskaan of being with him for fame and said that she broke up with him after realising that he would no longer be participating in the dance reality show. He also called her as his biggest mistake.



While they seemed like a madly-in-love couple on the dance reality show, the truth, by Muskaan’s own admission, was far from that. The 22-year-old aspiring model said to BT, “We were cosy on the show, but Faisal hardly spent time with me. He would turn up late for rehearsals, though he packed up by 9 or 10 pm from Chandragupta Maurya. I learnt that he was spending time with his co-actor from the show, after pack-up.”



However, Muskaan refuses to take the co-actor’s name, it has been reported that it’s actress Sneha Wagh, who she suspects of having a relationship with Faisal. On his part, Faisal has denied it, insisting that Sneha and he are just good friends. Sneha too has denied the report.