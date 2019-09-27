Muskaan Kataria denies faking relationship with Faisal Khan for Nach Baliye 9

MUMBAI: Muskaan Kataria and Faisal Khan were recently seen in the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9, and they won hearts with their sizzling performances. However, they had to leave the show midway due to Faisal’s injury. Later, there were reports that the duo has parted ways.



There have been reports that the two faked their relationship only to participate in Nach Baliye 9. In fact, it was even being said that the couple actually broke up before the show but got together only to participate in the dance reality show. Now, in a recent interview with Times of India, Muskaan opened up on all these rumours where she said, "We were a couple obviously. I would never lie to my family and my followers/lovers about something so important and sensitive. Our families were involved and knew about us, if we kids would have been wrong and faking it, both our families would have stopped us and not supported us. In fact, even the channel and production house wouldn't have accepted us. Whatever has happened between us, it has happened after Nach Baliye, of which I would not like to go in details of. In fact, right now if we would have been doing Nach baliye also, then too this would have happened because it is a personal decision. Nach baliye has nothing to do with our break up. I was always truthful towards my relationship with Faisal and no one can fake the level of chemistry that we have shown on the stage of Nach baliye. It's absolutely not true. We were in a relationship during the whole period of Nach and in fact before Nach as well. When we started practicing for Nach Baliye, we completed our 1.5 years anniversary which was the next day of my birthday."



Muskaan has already confirmed her split to media. Reportedly, Muskaan had accused Faisal of cheating on her with a co-actress from his show, Chandragupta Maurya. However, Faisal has denied the same.