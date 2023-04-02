Muskan Bamne aka Anupamaa’s Pakhi to find TRUE LOVE in 2023? Details inside

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 19:02
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another exciting story for you. We know how much you like to read up about the happenings in your favorite shows and here we are, with a little BTS update from Anupamaa. Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the longest time now and doesn’t plan on slowing down! The track was recently focused on Anuj and Anupama’s patch up after a tough phase in their relationship. Anupama took a unique route to get Anuj to forgive her. The storm aggravates again as Anu’s biological mother Maya makes an entry.

Also Read:  Exclusive! Anupamaa: Anupama give Maya an ultimatum

Anupamaa has become a pathbreaking show with a strong protagonist like Anupama. The viewers await every episode eagerly and follow the gripping storyline.

Recently, we came across a bts post close to the sets!

Muskan Bamne aka your beloved Pakhi decided to take help of technology to find out what is in store for her this year and the answer is going to shock you!

Check out the post here!

The prediction suggests that the actress is going to find true love and while the actress doesn’t believe it, we dearly hope it comes true!

What are your plans for 2023?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Anupamaa,  Whether Choti Anu will be asked to make a choice is still uncertain but both her mothers have a deadline set for 15 days.

Maya promises that she needs 15 days to win over her daughter, and if that doesn’t happen, she will back down. Similarly, Anupama too promises Maya that if she does wins over Anu, she and Anuj will back down.

Now, Maya’s background and past is soon going to be exposed and the audience waits to see her side of the story!

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Maya narrates her sad story; Anupama stands teary eyed

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

