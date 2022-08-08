Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: Oh No! Kabir and Katha speechless with Kabir’s mother’s question

Katha gets furious and slaps Yuvraj, giving him a warning. Katha gives him 48 hours to admit the truth in front of everyone or else it will not be good for him.

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 12:32
MUMBAI:Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment is known for some fantastic shows and once again it has come up with another show, Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho. The show now airs on Colors TV and stars Tanvi Malhara and Kunal Jaisingh as the leads of the show.

Also read -Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: Warning! Yuvraj gets a tight slap from Katha with a warning

In the upcoming episode, as Yuvraj isn’t aware of Katha’s pregnancy, he tells her that he had already told her how things will go if he leaves. He tells Katha that whatever happened at least she didn’t get pregnant and become a mother. Katha gets furious and slaps Yuvraj, giving him a warning. Katha gives him 48 hours to admit the truth in front of everyone or else it will not be good for him. Yuvraj gets scared with this warning.

Later, Kabir will try to get romantic with Katha but accidently the box of jewellery falls open on the floor and the ‘kadaa’comes out of it and Kabir’s mom picks it up. She gets puzzled and puzzled and asks Kabir and Katha about it as she notices that the size of the ‘kadaa’is for babies.

Also read - Muskuraane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: OMG! Gunjan harms Katha; Kabir saves her in nick of time!

How will Kabir and Katha handle the situation?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

