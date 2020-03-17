Must Check: Babita Phogat’s latest picture has a ROYAL touch

MUMBAI: Babita Phogat, who participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, is one of the stylish sports personalities.

The wrestler, who is married to fellow wrestler Vivek Suhag, is quite active on Instagram. She often shares glimpses of her professional and personal life and fans love her delightful posts.

Her recent Instagram pictures showcase her in saree look. She has yet again shared a saree look of hers and fans are in love with it. She can be seen donning a beautiful saree which she teamed up with a stylish blouse. She kept her hair open and opted for the apt make-up and some jewelleries. She looked elegant as she sat on a chair to pose for the camera. The picture has a royal touch.

Babita captioned her picture, “Elegance Never goes out of Style.” Her look won the hearts of her fans. One fan commented, “India beauty.” Another wrote, “Wowww di looking beautiful.”

Check out her picture right here:

On the professional front, Babita is a famous wrestler, who won the gold medal in 2014 Commonwealth Games. She also earned silver medals at 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2010 Commonwealth Games. Speaking about her TV work, she participated in Star Plus’ dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 with Vivek.

What do you think about Babita’s latest Instagram picture? Hit the comment section.