Must Check: Bepannaah actor Harshad Chopda looks suave in his latest photo

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Oct 2019 09:25 PM

MUMBAI: Harshad Chopda is one of the most popular television actors. He is known for playing the role of Aditya Hooda in Bepaanaah. He enjoys a huge fan following. 

The actor grabs eyeballs whenever he posts a photo on social media, and today, Harshad brightened up the day when he posted a photo from his Diwali celebrations. In the photo, while Harshad is seen nailing an Indian look in a white kurta pyjamas, he is seen posing with a little kid and alongside the photo, Harshad wrote, “Ice-breaking with the newest member of my family. #diwali.” 

