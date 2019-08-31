Must Check: Bigg Boss 13’s Salman Khan shoots the second promo with Surbhi Jyoti

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and controversial reality shows. Now, the wait for season 13 has begun and fans can’t keep calm as it is all set to premier by end of September. The show will see Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as the host once again!



Speaking about season 13, as per reports, there will be no commoners and only celebrities, and the probable list of actors who may participate this season is already doing rounds on the internet. Apparently, Chunky Panday, Mahika Sharma, Mugdha Godse, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rajpal Yadav, Aditya Narayan and Richa Bhadra among others have been approached for the show. Speaking of the promos of the season 13, after turning into a station master in the new season's first promo, Salman will be seen with Surbhi Jyoti in the second one.



A still from the promo has hit the internet. In the same, Salman can be seen posing on a treadmill alongside Surbhi who is holding a bouquet. There has already been report that the promo will also feature Karan Wahi. Apparently, Karan will play Surbhi's on-screen lover. Recently, in a media statement, Surbhi spoke about shooting with Salman. She said, “I had a great time shooting with Salman Khan. He is so perfect that you can't take your eyes off him.”



