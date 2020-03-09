News

Must Check: Divyanka Tripathi’s take on ‘Love in the times of Corona’

MUMBAI: The number of Covid-19 cases in India, according to media reports, rose by two to 43 on Sunday. Amidst this, actress Divyanka Tripathi has conveyed an important message in an adorable and creative way.

 Divyanka, who portrayed the role of Ishita Bhalla in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, took to her Instagram handle and shared an image of her with hubby Vivek Dahiya. The edited picture features the duo travelling by fight. While travelling, the couple wore masks to keep themselves safe from coronavirus. It’s noteworthy how the actress promoted the usage of masks in an interesting way. Divyanka captioned her picture as, “Love in the times of Corona.”

 Take a look below.

On the other hand, Vivek shared a boomerang video and captioned it as, “Khana peena kaise corona ! Bhopal here we come” Check out his post here:

On the work front, Divyanka has acted in serials like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She made her digital debut with Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. She also hosted singing reality show The Voice 3. Vivek is known for shows like Kavach Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Qayamat Ki Raat, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, among others.

 What do you think about their posts?  

 

