Must Check: Erica Fernandes looks elegant in a saree for Goddess Durga's visarjan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Oct 2019 09:47 PM

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular TV actresses. Currently, she is seen playing the female lead in the reboot version of Kausatii Zindagii Kay.

The actress is quite active on social media. She took to her Instagram to share videos and pictures of herself as she enjoyed the visarjan of Goddess Durga. For the uninitiated, Durga puja, which is celebrated among Bengalis, coincides with the Navratri festival and every year Hindus across the world celebrate the occasion with great zeal and pomp.

It seems that Durga puja was also celebrated on the sets of KZK and the star cast also joined the celebrations and procession as they headed for the immersion of idols. Erica looked breathtakingly beautiful in navy blue-hued saree.

