Must Check: Himesh Reshammiya and Ranu Mondal’s song Teri Meri Kahani out; Sonia Mann looks radiant in it

11 Sep 2019 05:38 PM

MUMBAI: Finally, the song Teri Meri Kahani is out. It is a tragic track for broken hearts, crooned by Himesh Reshammiya and Ranu Mondal.

Featuring Himesh and Sonia Mann, Happy Hardy and Heer is a rom-com featuring Himesh in a Punjabi avatar. The makers of the film have released the romantic tragedy track today to mend the broken souls. The song shows Himesh wearing a turban and fleeting away his leisure time with Sonia, giving us glimpses of a Punjabi pind. Himesh is seen sporting different looks in the song, the actor ditched his cap in a few scenes and featured in a turban. The Punjabi actress too looks radiant marking her second Hindi film as a lead actress.

The song marks the debut of Ranu Mondal as a singer, whose talent was discovered by a passer-by at a railway station. Owing to her soothing and melodious voice, her videos went viral as soon as they were uploaded on the web. Subsequently, she was invited on the singing reality show Superstar Singer where music stalwart Himesh Reshammiya signed her for Happy Hardy and Heer, giving the talented lady her first break.

